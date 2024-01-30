What experiences are young people missing in remote work?

Abby Vidrin graduated from college in May 2022. She started her first job one week later.

Like many who launched their careers in the pandemic, Abby started working remotely and still does.

“In the beginning, I quite enjoyed it. I found it comfortable. I didn’t have to worry about a long commute or what to wear every day, simple things like that,” she says. “But over time, now that it’s been about a year and a half, I think it actually stunted my personal and professional development.”

After the pandemic normalized remote work, how are young people today getting that professional coming-of-age experience?

Guests

Cali Williams Yost, CEO and founder of the Flex Strategy Group. Her company has helped organizations reimagine how and where work is done for more than 20 years.

Jeffrey Jensen Arnett, senior research scholar and professor in the department of psychology at Clark University. Author of Emerging Adulthood: The Winding Road from the Late Teens through the Twenties.

Also Featured

Abby Vidrin, operations associate at Chief. She began her work career in 2022 and has worked fully remote since.

Christina Alvarez, communications and development coordinator at Riley’s Way Foundation.

