© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Moving in with your partner? Ask these money questions first

Published January 24, 2024 at 8:40 AM EST
Before moving in together, make sure to ask hard money questions to your partner. (Getty Images)
Before moving in together, make sure to ask hard money questions to your partner. (Getty Images)

The new year is often the impetus to make new decisions: buy a car, start a fitness plan, or maybe, move in with your significant other. But if you’re about to try out the latter, Modern Love columnist Anna Sale, also the host of Slate’s “Death, Sex and Money” podcast, says there are some important questions — nearly a dozen of them — to ask before you take the plunge.

She writes about them in her recent article “Ask these 11 Money Questions Before Moving In With Your Partner.” She joins host Robin Young to talk about what you and your partner should discuss as you move to the next stage of your relationship.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.