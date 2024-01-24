© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Carbon emissions linked to controversial fishing practice of bottom trawling

Published January 24, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

Bottom trawling tears up the seafloor, but it might also produce a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

A new study finds that the practice of dragging huge fishing nets churns up carbon-rich sediment that can make its way into the atmosphere.

We get the latest on the study and its critics from Grist’s Max Graham.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.