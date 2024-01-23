© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

How AI deepfakes like fake Biden robocall pose risks to elections and democracy

Published January 23, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating recorded calls that sounded like President Biden telling voters not to cast ballots in the primary. It’s an example of a deepfake: artificial audio generated to mislead people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, about how deepfakes and artificial intelligence are being used and could be used to disrupt elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.