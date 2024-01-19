What's Next? | Producer's Pick: Housing and Education

Today, we feature two conversations with community leaders and advocates. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Daniel Robertson, Director of the Boys and Men of Color Initiative at Say Yes, Buffalo, to discuss Daniel’s plans for his new role and the positive examples of leadership that helped him step up. And Jay Moran talks with public health expert and CEO of Seneca Scientific Solutions Dean Seneca about how addiction among Native American and Indigenous populations can be traced back to intergenerational trauma — and what can be done to help stem the tide.

