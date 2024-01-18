What's Next? | How to Help Families Through Addiction

Today on What’s Next?, our guest is Andre Stokes, the senior director of specialty substance use disorder services at Best Self Behavioral Health. Stokes has spent years working as a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and his efforts focus on the families of those in recovery because, as he says, the effects of one member’s addiction can ripple throughout the entire household, and beyond. Stokes joins Jay Moran to offer his perspective on doing that work for families and the importance of counselors who reflect those in the communities they serve.