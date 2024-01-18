© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published January 18, 2024 at 11:21 AM EST
Republican presidential candidate and former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspended their presidential campaigns last weekend after the Iowa Caucus. Ramaswamy went on to endorse former President Trump and will campaign with him in the run up to the New Hampshire Primary next week.

The Biden Administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Texas where National Guardsmen are preventing federal agents from accessing a swathe of land that’s a popular crossing spot for migrants.

A stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded is passed. Congress will have the same sending fight, only now in March.

