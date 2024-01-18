The News Roundup - Domestic

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspended their presidential campaigns last weekend after the Iowa Caucus. Ramaswamy went on to endorse former President Trump and will campaign with him in the run up to the New Hampshire Primary next week.

The Biden Administration is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in Texas where National Guardsmen are preventing federal agents from accessing a swathe of land that’s a popular crossing spot for migrants.

A stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded is passed. Congress will have the same sending fight, only now in March.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

