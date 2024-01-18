Proceeds from Harriet Tubman commemorative coins could bring millions to Auburn's Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

The United States Mint is celebrating the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth with three commemorative coins. Proceeds from the sales could bring millions to the Auburn Harriet Tubman House.

The silver dollar coin shows Tubman's role as the Conductor of the Underground Railroad with the backside of the coin showing silhouettes crossing a bridge made of clasping hands as the North Star guides them to freedom. The half-dollar coin depicts Tubman's time serving in the Union Army during the Civil War where she was the first woman to lead an expedition. The $5 gold coin depicts Tubman's life living as a free woman for 54 years in Auburn, New York.

1 of 3 — HarrietTubman_HalfDollar.png The half dollar clad coin U.S. Mint 2 of 3 — HarrietTubman_Silver.png The silver dollar coin U.S. Mint 3 of 3 — HarrietTubman_Gold.png The $5 gold coin U.S. Mint

Karen V Hill is president and CEO of Harriet Tubman House, Incorporated. She said seeing Tubman on a coin was a "moment for the ages."

"It allows us to further share Tubman's history in a way that would have taken us years otherwise, because everybody will have will have the opportunity to purchase a coin and to have it. you know ownership of that coin and passed down to future generations."

Hill said she was especially proud of the $5 gold coin as it depicts Tubman's 54 years she lived as a free woman in Auburn, New York.

"It encapsulates on the reverse side the seven core values of Tubman, beginning with faith, faith, family freedom, self, determination, equality, and community."

The coins are limited in supply. Up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 clad half-dollar coins will be produced. There is a $35 surcharge on the $5 gold coins, a $10 surcharge on the silver dollar coins, and a $5 surcharge on the half-dollar clad coins.

Surcharges from the sale of the coins will be paid equally to Harriet Tubman House, Incorporated and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. If all coins sell each organization would receive $4.75 million.