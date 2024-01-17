© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Censure resolution introduced against New York Congresswoman

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Pat Bradley
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (left) and Congressman Dan Goldman (right)
U.S. House of Representatives
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (left) and Congressman Dan Goldman (right)

Democrat Dan Goldman introduced a resolution Wednesday to censure fellow New York Representative Elise Stefanik.

Goldman, a Democrat from the 10th district, requests the House censure Stefanik over to her support of “duly charged and convicted January 6 insurrectionists” and adds that on January 7th of this year she referred to them as “hostages.” Goldman’s resolution also lists a number of Stefanik claims that the resolution states have been debunked or are lies.

Stefanik, a Republican from the 21st district, issued a statement calling the motion baseless and saying “Failed Far Left Desperate Democrat Dan Goldman Has Been An ‘Election Denier’ For Years.”
