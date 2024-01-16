© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | An Agent for Advocacy with Mark Talley

publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 9:24 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s What’s Next?, we’re joined by Mark Talley, author and community advocate, whose book 5:14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo, recounts the racist shooting attack at a Tops store on May 14, 2022 in which his mother Geraldine Talley was a victim. Prosecutors told Talley and other families of victims last week that the United States Department of Justice will seek the death penalty if the Tops shooter is convicted of federal charges. Talley sits down with Jay Moran to discuss his reaction to the Department of Justice’s decision, as well as what’s next for his own advocacy work.

    What's Next? | Intentionality in Treatment
    On today’s What’s Next?, Jodi Gerhard, the senior program director at Horizon Health Services, joins Jay Moran for a conversation about her efforts in the field of mental health and addiction services and how that work can take a toll on the counselors who provide it. Gerhard has seen the challenges of the job evolve due to the opioid epidemic and other stressors. But she says being present and approaching the work with intentionality can make a difference.
    What's Next? | Leading by Example
    Today, we feature two conversations with community leaders and advocates. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Daniel Robertson, Director of the Boys and Men of Color Initiative at Say Yes, Buffalo, to discuss Daniel’s plans for his new role and the positive examples of leadership that helped him step up. And Jay Moran talks with public health expert and CEO of Seneca Scientific Solutions Dean Seneca about how addiction among Native American and Indigenous populations can be traced back to intergenerational trauma — and what can be done to help stem the tide.
    What's Next? | Combatting Addiction on the Go
    Today we speak with the founder and CEO of Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services, Rashone Scott Williams. The initiative is centered around harm reduction as well as reproductive health outreach, and its goal is to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan available in every neighborhood across the region. Rashone sits with Jay Moran to discuss the mission of Mobile OPS, striving to combat the worsening opioid epidemic, how she approaches the work, and more.
    What's Next? | Restorative Practices in Education
    Today we speak with Dina Thompson, Executive Director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition; and Janelle Finn, Cheektowaga-Sloan District Assistant Superintendent. Restorative justice has yielded restorative practices, and new concepts for building healthy communities – in education, this looks like daily check-ins, peer-to-peer responses, and an overall atmosphere of equity. Both Thompson and Finn discuss with Thomas O’Neil-White how restorative practices have been successfully implemented in schools and their hopes for the concept to gain widespread momentum.
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 8, 2023
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two conversations. First, we hear from David Rust, Chief Executive Officer of Say Yes, Buffalo. And then we close out with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon.
    What's Next? | On-Ramps to a New Economic Future
    Today we speak with the President and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center Stephen Tucker. As New York State’s signature workforce initiative under the Buffalo Billion initiative, the training center focuses on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating economic on-ramps to training, co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, and permanent employment for Western New Yorkers. Stephen sits with Thomas O'Neil-White to discuss the center's recent development grants and new clean technology lab in addition to returning Buffalo to its place as a major manufacturing area.
    What's Next? | Creating Safe, Lasting Opportunities for Success
    Today our two guests are affiliated with the Buffalo Urban League. Darnell Haywood Jr. is president of the Young Professionals and Thomas Beauford Jr. is the President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Each year, the National Urban League produces its "State of Black America," a look at trends that are impacting people of color, including the assaults on Democracy; book-banning; the erosion of voting access; and the suppression of the history of America's Black and brown people. Those subjects and more with Thomas Beauford Jr. and Darnell Haywood Jr. of the Buffalo Urban League on this episode of What's Next?.
    What's Next? | A New Take on '12 Angry Men' and Racial Justice
    Today we speak with Buffalo native director, writer, and producer TaNisha Fordham; her play “12 Mo’ Angry Men” is playing now at Ujima Theater until December 17. Inspired by Reginald Rose classic play and film “12 Angry Men” the work adds a twist to the original. TaNisha sits with Jay Moran to discuss the work, her upbringing, the importance of this play, and what has been the response from local audiences.
    What's Next? | Walking Through Trauma
    On today’s What’s Next, we focus on mental health with two partners who have formed “Walking Through Solutions”. A relatively new practice, La Shawn Davis and Deja Middlebrook speak with Jay Moran about their practice, their approach, and the growing need to address mental health issues in the community.
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 1, 2023
    On this week’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from previous episodes. We hear from LaGarrett King and Dawnavyn James with Thomas O’Neil White. We end the show with Jay Moran’s conversation with Buffalo Black Achievers Honoree and Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Urban League Melissa Archer.
