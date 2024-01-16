What we're learning about Hollywood in the midst of award season

This week, the Emmy Awards finally took place after the Hollywood strikes set the ceremony back by four months. The awards celebrate the best television of 2023 like “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “White Lotus.”

Tuesday alsomarks the final day of nomination voting for the upcoming Academy Awards. The Oscars are in March and will celebrate a huge year in movies. 2023 carried in the Barbenheimer movement, reimagined “The Color Purple,” and brought us a new classic by Martin Scorsese in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Even with a year full of cinematicand television successes, what did 2023 mean forHollywood?Andwhat can we expect in the new year? We talk it through with 1A Entertainment Correspondent John Horn.

