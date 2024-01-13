‘Blizzard-like conditions’ expected for Western New York this weekend, travel ban upcoming

Wind gusts of up to 55 mph, single-digit and more than a foot and a half of snow are all in the forecast for Western New York this weekend.

The snow will be the most intense Saturday night and Sunday morning, with the potential for blowing snow and white-out conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. The weather service is warning that lake effect snow bands will oscillate, which means that conditions will vary wildly by location and time.

Governor Kathy Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced updates on the storm at noon on Saturday, including a travel ban in Erie County starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills game has also been rescheduled from Sunday to Monday afternoon. You can watch that update here:

“In general, expect very poor travel conditions from Saturday mid to late afternoon through Sunday nights,” Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, said Friday evening. “I think by Monday morning we’ll be in better shape. There’s still going to be that snow around, but it will be weaker, and the winds will be much lighter. But that 36-hour period from late Saturday through Sunday night looks pretty rough.”

Winter storm warnings for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties. Those warnings will end at 3 p.m. Sunday in Niagara and Orleans counties, although they’ll be in effect until 7 a.m. Monday in the rest of the region.

The city of Buffalo, some of the inner ring suburbs, and western Genesee County are all expected to see 18 inches to more than 2 feet of snow. Batavia, the Lake Erie shoreline, southern Erie County, and southern Niagara County could get up to a foot.

High wind warnings are also in effect in all eight Western New York counties until 4 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts should reach stay at about 40 mph in Buffalo and Niagara Falls through the late morning Saturday, with gusts of 30-35 mph in the rest of the region. But by the afternoon, and evening, gusts are expected to reach 55 miles per hour across most of Western New York. Only inland Chautauqua County and Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will be spared the worst, with gusts of around 35-40 mph.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across Western New York on Friday due to the potential for power outages, severely reduced visibility, and “potentially life-threatening conditions.” Hochul deployed 100 National Guardsmen and 69 additional Department of Transportation staff to the region ahead of the storm, according to a statement from her office. She also urged Western New Yorkers to prepare for power outages and to watch Sunday’s Bills game — still scheduled for 1 p.m. as of Saturday morning — from home instead of in person.

“We are expecting very serious whiteout, blizzard-like conditions,” Hochul said at a press briefing Friday. “The forecast of 20 inches may not sound like a lot to Western New Yorkers, but it could be falling at a heavy rate of 2-3 inches an hour. It’ll affect visibility.”

Erie County and the City of Buffalo both issued states of emergency that went into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel, but stopped short of issuing any travel bans.

