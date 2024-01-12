What's Next? | Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service 2024
On today’s special episode of What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White joins two community leaders ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15. Faustenia Morrow is the founder of Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC consulting firm, and Reverend Michael D. Bell is the pastor at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church. Both discuss their efforts advancing this year’s day of service programs, where the goal is to have 500 volunteers at 25 sites cleaning, painting, gardening, and more. Plus, we feature audio from Dr. King’s talk at Kleinhans Music Hall on November 9, 1967.