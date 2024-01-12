DOJ seeks death penalty for Tops shooter

The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing the death penalty for Payton Gendron, the gunman federally charged with killing 10 Black people, and injuring three other people, in the racially motivated 5/14 shooting at Tops Friendly Markets in 2022.

Prosecutors announced Friday they would be seeking the sentence for the killings of Roberta Drury, Pearl Young, Heyward Patterson, Aaron W. Salter, Jr., Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Katherine Massey and Geraldine Talley.

Gendron's lawyers said he would be willing to plead guilty, provided the death penalty is removed.

Gendron reportedly did not appear in court Friday.

Gendron is charged with 10 counts each of intentional killing, intentional infliction of serious bodily injury, intentional participation in an act resulting in death, intentional engagement in an act of violence, knowing that the act created grave risk of death to a person, as well as several lesser charges.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has voiced support for the DOJ's charges, stressing that Gendron's case is what fits the criteria for a death penalty.

"This complies with the DOJ requirements for what constitutes a death penalty offense," she said. "And this community is still reeling from the atrocity of 10 innocent people on May 14, 2022, simply going about shopping and were targeted, targeted because of the color of their skin by a white supremacist who was radicalized online. So I support the Department of Justice."

Gendron was convicted at the state level in February 2023, receiving a sentence of life in prison without parole, on 15 state charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder.