The Justice Department to pursue death penalty for Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron. WBFO has crews covering this breaking news story.

As deadline for a government shutdown looms, Congress is no closer to passing spending bill

Published January 12, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing tremendous pressure from hardline conservatives within his party to walk away from a bipartisan spending deal he struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Republican hardliners want more extensive funding cuts in the funding bill but it’s unlikely that a paired back deal would pass the Democratically controlled Senate. And so the negotiations continue.

We hear from Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican representing Georgia’s 10th district.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

