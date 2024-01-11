What's Next? | History and Diversion in the Opioid Epidemic
On this episode of What’s Next?, we have two conversations with different takes on the opioid epidemic. Alex Simone speaks to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the county’s efforts to combat addiction-impacted crime trends with alternate methods like the Opioid Intervention Court, and what’s still needed in the fight. Then, Jay Moran and public health expert Dean Seneca discuss how understanding history is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within tribal communities.