UN's top court hears South Africa's landmark case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza
Proceedings began Thursday at the International Court of Justice for South Africa’s case accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. South Africa presented its opening arguments and Israel, which rejects the charge, will defend itself on Friday.
Chris McGreal, reporter for The Guardian, breaks it down for us.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.