The News Roundup - International

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East. He said this week that the cost of the conflict between Israel and Hamas being paid by the civilians, especially the children, of Gaza is far too high and that Palestinians displaced from their homes must be allowed to return.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said this week that the country is “at war” with drug gangs in Guayaquil, the country’s largest city, who are holding prison staff hostage and briefly captured a television station.

Russia has started moving some residents from the border city of Belgorod following deadly attacks by Ukraine as the two nations exchanged border fire.

