What's Next? | Ebony Alert System and Reimagining Grant Street
Today on What’s Next?, we bring you two conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system, a new initiative to prioritize missing and exploited Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in missing children reports. And Jay Moran speaks with New York State Assembly member Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district, about two key pieces of legislation, as well as economic development on Buffalo’s West Side.