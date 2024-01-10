© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Ebony Alert System and Reimagining Grant Street

Published January 10, 2024 at 1:38 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on What’s Next?, we bring you two conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system, a new initiative to prioritize missing and exploited Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in missing children reports. And Jay Moran speaks with New York State Assembly member Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district, about two key pieces of legislation, as well as economic development on Buffalo’s West Side.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Restorative Practices in Education
    Today we speak with Dina Thompson, Executive Director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition; and Janelle Finn, Cheektowaga-Sloan District Assistant Superintendent. Restorative justice has yielded restorative practices, and new concepts for building healthy communities – in education, this looks like daily check-ins, peer-to-peer responses, and an overall atmosphere of equity. Both Thompson and Finn discuss with Thomas O’Neil-White how restorative practices have been successfully implemented in schools and their hopes for the concept to gain widespread momentum.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 8, 2023
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two conversations. First, we hear from David Rust, Chief Executive Officer of Say Yes, Buffalo. And then we close out with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | On-Ramps to a New Economic Future
    Today we speak with the President and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center Stephen Tucker. As New York State’s signature workforce initiative under the Buffalo Billion initiative, the training center focuses on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating economic on-ramps to training, co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, and permanent employment for Western New Yorkers. Stephen sits with Thomas O'Neil-White to discuss the center's recent development grants and new clean technology lab in addition to returning Buffalo to its place as a major manufacturing area.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Creating Safe, Lasting Opportunities for Success
    Today our two guests are affiliated with the Buffalo Urban League. Darnell Haywood Jr. is president of the Young Professionals and Thomas Beauford Jr. is the President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Each year, the National Urban League produces its "State of Black America," a look at trends that are impacting people of color, including the assaults on Democracy; book-banning; the erosion of voting access; and the suppression of the history of America's Black and brown people. Those subjects and more with Thomas Beauford Jr. and Darnell Haywood Jr. of the Buffalo Urban League on this episode of What's Next?.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A New Take on '12 Angry Men' and Racial Justice
    Today we speak with Buffalo native director, writer, and producer TaNisha Fordham; her play “12 Mo’ Angry Men” is playing now at Ujima Theater until December 17. Inspired by Reginald Rose classic play and film “12 Angry Men” the work adds a twist to the original. TaNisha sits with Jay Moran to discuss the work, her upbringing, the importance of this play, and what has been the response from local audiences.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Walking Through Trauma
    On today’s What’s Next, we focus on mental health with two partners who have formed “Walking Through Solutions”. A relatively new practice, La Shawn Davis and Deja Middlebrook speak with Jay Moran about their practice, their approach, and the growing need to address mental health issues in the community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 1, 2023
    On this week’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from previous episodes. We hear from LaGarrett King and Dawnavyn James with Thomas O’Neil White. We end the show with Jay Moran’s conversation with Buffalo Black Achievers Honoree and Chief Operating Officer of the Buffalo Urban League Melissa Archer.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Igniting Your Greatness
    On today's episode, our guest is Najja Bouldin, founder of Phoenix Innovation Group, LLC. A company that assists individuals and organizations in unlocking their imagination, enhancing creativity, overall resilience, and igniting fiery grit fit for achieving goals. Thomas O’Neil White speaks with the founder about the many services that the group provides to individuals and organizations including performance coaching, speaking, consulting, and facilitating creativity.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next ? | Behind the Wheel
    On today's episode of "What's Next," WBFO Holly Kirkpatrick who recently released her story “Driving While Black in Buffalo” shares more of her findings and we'll hear from several people who provided context for her reporting, including a city resident who has been stopped more than once by Buffalo police, a local activist calling for change in how city police conduct their work and a national attorney who argues the practice is in violation of state and federal law.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks The State of Black Journalism
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we are highlighting the “State of Black Journalism” episode with Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston interviewing I’Jaz Ja’ciel President of the National Association of Black Journalists. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond. Following the interview Jay Moran speaks with both Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston to give their thoughts of the interview.
