NASA delays first Artemis mission to the moon to 2025

Published January 10, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST
NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 02, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
NASA's Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 02, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

NASA announced earlier this week that it would delay its first Artemis mission to the moon. The mission scheduled for earlier this year will launch in 2025. It’s the first attempt to put Americans on the moon in five decades. But several critical issues remain unresolved before Artemis is a go.

We hear more from Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer director of the Fels Planetarium at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and a NASA Solar System Ambassador since 2009.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.