What the 737 Max 9 incident says about the broader culture at Boeing

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST

About 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes are grounded after a door latch blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend.

Peter Robison, senior reporter on the investigations team at Bloomberg News and author of the book, “Flying Blind: The 737 Max Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing,” joins us to discuss what this incident means for the reputation of Boeing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.