© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us as we bring you LIVE coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address today at 1 p.m.

Secretary of State Blinken heads to Israel as country's conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah deepens

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

As Israel fights Hamas in Gaza, there are fears of a widening regional conflict. Continued skirmishes in northern Israel with Hezbollah in Lebanon are fueling concerns as diplomats work to calm tensions.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.