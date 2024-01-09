© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Join us as we bring you LIVE coverage of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State Address today at 1 p.m.

As school lunch debt climbs in Kansas, some students whose families can't afford to pay are shamed

Published January 9, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST

The federal government pays for free lunches for students from low-income families in public schools. But for families who don’t qualify, paying for lunch can be a struggle.

Suzanne Perez of Kansas News Service reports that some districts give all students lunch, regardless of ability to pay, while other districts punish students with lunch debts.

