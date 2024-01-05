Theater Talk: At the end of the calendar year Anthony looks back with fond memories of some we lost

While the theater community thinks of seasons, for example, the current "2023-2024" season, bookended by "Curtain Up!" and The Artie Awards, which crosses over New Year's Day, often at the end of a calendar year, it's common to look back over theater folk whom we lost. Anthony has fond personal memories of seeing many including Buffalo actor/restauranteur Brian LaTulip (1934-2023). You can read Anthony's appreciation here.

We also lost Buffalo actor Sharon Strait (1942-2023) and you can read Anthony's appreciation here.

And every year Playbill.com remembers the actors, directors, playwrights, designers, and other familiar faces of the stage who died this past calendar year in their "In Memoriam: A Look at the Theatre Artists We Lost in 2023."

Lead photo of Maurice Hines (December 13, 1943 - December 29, 2023) remembered in Playbill.com as follows:

Mr. Hines was born in Harlem, and made his Broadway debut in 1954 in The Girl in the Pink Tights. He would then go on to perform in several Broadway productions, including Eubie!, Sophisticated Ladies, Bring Back Birdie, and Uptown...It's Hot! The latter, which Mr. Hines also conceived, directed, and choreographed, earned him a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He and his brother, Gregory Hines, performed as a duo for several concert appearances and in Francis Ford Coppola's 1984 film The Cotton Club.

COVID is once again affecting theatrical performers and audiences so it's worth getting the booster, available at pharmacies everywhere. Remember, for efficiency, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot at the same time, and if your age qualifies you, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media trip to NYC from January 22 to 26, 2024 including round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries, and five Broadway shows is now SOLD OUT. (See listings below the Shaw Festival listings including HARMONY which replaces SHUCKED.)

CLOSINGS THIS WEEK (last chance!):

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS, a holiday comedy by Ginna Hoben, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Ludwig with musical numbers provided by Kerrykate Abel Smith and Nathanial Higgins. Dec 2 - Jan 7, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and one final Sunday. Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS PUBLICITY BLURB: This heartwarming one-woman play offers a hilarious and modern alternative to the old standard of the holiday season. It follows the story of Mary (Lisa Ludwig) after seeing the man she loves kiss another woman on national TV during the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Mary's life falls apart just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. Kerrykate Abel Smith & Nathanial Higgins help Mary along her journey with musical interludes as she becomes a multitude of zany characters.

OPENINGS:

FAITH HEALER by Brian Friel, directed by ICTC Co-Founder Josephine Hogan, starring Paul Todaro in the title role, with Vincent O'Neill and Margaret Massman. January 5 - 28, 2024, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 3:00, Sun 2:00 at The Andrews Theatre (ICTC's home) 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 716-853-4282 Irishclassical.com

FAITH HEALER PUBLICITY BLURB: An ICTC favorite, Faith Healer tells the story of Francis Hardy, a Faith Healer who travels around the British Isles offering redemption to those who are sick and suffering. Told in four monologues of conflicting memories by Francis; his stage manager, Teddy; and his wife, Grace; Faith Healer is an Irish meditation on the role and responsibility of the artist in society. Long-time ICTC favorite Paul Todaro returns to The Andrews Theatre as the titular character, joining ICTC Artistic Director Emeritus Vincent O’Neill as Teddy, and Margaret Massman as Grace, under the direction of ICTC Co-Founder Josephine Hogan. It's a great Irish play, by a great Irish playwright, with a great Irish director.

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order by title):

No continuing plays this week.

OPENINGS LATER IN JANUARY:

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a play by Donna Hoke, adapted freely from the novel by L.M. Montgomery, directed by Annette Daniels Taylor. Public Performances run January 27-February 4, 2024 at Theatre of Youth. 203 Allen Street, Buffalo.

716.884.4400 theaterofyouth.org

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES PUBLICITY BLURB: When Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to take in a foster child, they request a boy. Imagine their surprise when Anne, a girl of boundless imagination with a mouth to match, shows up on their doorstep. Still, the two of them take a chance on her in hopes they can do some good. As Anne comes of age, her curiosity and wonder may get her in trouble, but ultimately her capacity for love teaches them all what it means to create and commit to family in this inventive and timeless free adaptation of the heartwarming classic by L.M. Montgomery. This production is a WORLD-PREMIERE Piece written by local playwright Donna Hoke. Running to the public from January 27-February 4, 2024 (Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00). Every performance features a post-show talk-back.

BURN / THIS, play by Lanford Wilson, directed by Nicolette Navarro, starring Ben Caldwell, Matt Giangreco, Haren Harty, Zachary Murphy. 1/25 - 2/4,Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00 at the Lorna C. Hill Theatre (Ujima), 429 Plymouth Ave Suite #2, Buffalo, NY 14213.

BURN / THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: Prepare to be captivated by the intense and passionate story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Lanford Wilson (TALLEY'S FOLLY, HOT L BALTIMORE) that unfolds on stage. "Burn This" is a powerful exploration of love, loss, and the unpredictable twists that life can throw our way. This gripping play promises to ignite your emotions and leave you on the edge of your seat. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, flashing lights, and simulated use of drugs and drinking.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, written and directed by Conor McPherson, part of the Broadway musical tours at Shea's, 1/16 - 21, 2024, Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Performing Arts Center, 650 Main Street, Buffalo. 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/girl-from-the-north-country/

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY PUBLICITY BLURB: Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Described as "profoundly beautiful" by The New York Times.

NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL First Look Buffalo Theatre Company presents their New Play Reading Festival 2023-24 Vol. 2, January 19th - 21st, 2024 at the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville NY 14221. No reservations necessary. Donations accepted at the door. The plays are:

SMALLBURY, by Camilla Maxwell, directed by Mike Doben, Friday, January 19th at 8:00

TEA PARTY by Sean Abley, directed by Camilla Maxwell, Saturday, January 20th at 3:00

THE ANKH, by Avery LaMar Pope, directed by VerNia Sharisse Garvin, Saturday, January 20th at 8:00

BEST LAID PLANS, by David Hoke, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Elspeth Kain, Kaylie Horowitz, Lori Panaro, Lisa Nicole Miller, and Austin Gallego, Sunday, January 21st at 1:00

NEW PLAY READING FESTIVAL 2023-24 VOL. 2 PUBLICITY BLURB: Join First Look Buffalo Theatre Company, as we present a New Play Reading Festival VOL 2, written by members of our Playwright wing. Our Playwright wing features local and national playwrights! Our festival features special guest Mr. Robert Moss, who is the founder and original Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons, in New York City. Following each performance, a response will be given by Mr. Moss, Directors and Artistic Directors from the local Buffalo theatre community, and the audience. Our new play readings are the foundation of our mission statement, to exclusively develop and produce new plays right here, in Buffalo. This year’s new play readings are next year’s season. See them here exclusively first!

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES, a play by Neil Simon, directed by Jay Desiderio

Jan 25- March 30, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (click or call for exact dates and times). Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

I OUGHTA BE IN PICTURES PUBLICITY BLURB: In this 1980 three-character "comedy-drama" (Neil Simon's 18th play) struggling Hollywood screenwriter Herbert Tucker who abandoned his family in NYC 16 years ago is visited by his daughter Libby who wants a career in the movies. It's up to Herb to straighten out his relationship with Libby, his career, and his girlfriend Steffy.

REEFER MADNESS, a musical, book by Kevin Murphy and Dan Studney, music by Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, directed by Joey Bucheker, presented by O'Connell & Co., starring Kevin Deese and many others. 1/26 - 2/11, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, plus Thursday, 2/1 at 7:30. At Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main Street, Buffalo, 716-847-0850 sheas.org/smith-theatre/

REEFER MADNESS PUBLICITY BLURB: There is a new menace sweeping the nation, ready to ensnare and seduce the youth and drag them down into a life of sin: REEFER MADNESS! In this hilarious, over-the-top satire, Jimmy, a fine, upstanding, All-American boy’s life falls apart because of the evil reefer. When he is tricked into taking his first puff, his life quickly spirals downward. His addiction leads him to debauchery, sin, theft, and, eventually, murder. Reefer Madness is an irreverent parody of the classic 1930s instructional film full of camp, hilarity, mayhem, and madness.

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER, a mystery adapted from the television play by Richard Levinson and William Link, adapted for the stage by D. D. Brooke 1/26 - 2/11, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, except Saturday, 2/10, performance at 2:30 only. At the Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

REHEARSAL FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: Alex Dennison is a playwright engaged to actress Monica Welles. But on the opening night of her new Broadway play, she kills herself over some bad reviews. Thoroughly distraught, Alex can’t believe she’d committed suicide and begins to suspect she was actually murdered. Under the pretext of having them read for his new play, Alex invites all of the suspicious parties to an empty theater and locks them in until the truth comes out.

SHOWTUNE, a musical cabaret of songs by Jerry Herman, presented in MusicalFare's cabaret space (not the main stage), 1/12 - 1/28, Fri-Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare, on the Daemen College campus, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY (tip: enter off Getzville Road). 716-839-8540

SHOWTUNE PUBLICITY BLURB: No lyric is left unsung in this top-notch retrospective of Herman's phenomenal career in songwriting. Familiar tunes from such illustrious titles as HELLO DOLLY!, MAME, and LA CAGE AUX FOLLES will be stuck in your head long after this charming show ends. A performer-driven piece that has its heart in Herman's words, it is the perfect celebration for the recipient of the 2009 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

OPENINGS IN FEBRUARY (A PARTIAL LIST):

FAUCI AND KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, directed by Kate Powers, produced by Bob Rusch for First Look Productions, starring Steve Jakiel and Louis Colaiacovo. Feb 23 - Mar 17 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville NY 14221.

FAUCI AND KRAMER PUBLICITY BLURB: "America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright and activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship, when both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum in the 90s. After Kramer's death during COVID, his spirit visits Fauci one last time to discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious and sometimes comical look at this famously complex relationship.

TEACH, a new play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty. 2/21-25 Wed-Sat 7:00, also Sat 2/24 at 2:00, Sun 2/25 at 1:00. Flexible Theatre in the Savage Theater and Communication Building on the Buffalo State University campus (plenty of free on-campus parking). https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/31655/buffalo-state-theater-department

TEACH PUBLICITY BLURB: "Curiosity doesn't end when the bell rings." Five actors, three characters, one story: Ten years ago, Ken and Chris were teacher and student. Now, as principal and teacher, Ken uses a student's suspiciously high grade as license to grill Chris until the young teacher is forced to confront both past and present. Note the short run from February 21 to 25, six performances only.

Anthony's looking forward to his trip leading a bus full of Broadway lovers to the Big Apple January 22-26, 2024. Click here for details and more background on the 5 shows on the itinerary. https://www.wned.org/ways-to-support/wned-wbfo-tours/new-york-city-theater-with-anthony-chase/

The group will see, among other things (including The Broadway Museum), these shows (information provided by Playbill.com) (shows listed in alphabetical order).

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, The Neil Diamond Musical, at the BROADHURST THEATRE 235 W. 44TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”. Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). Good times never seemed so good.

SYNOPSIS:

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 15 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

& JULIET at the STEPHEN SONDHEIM THEATRE 124 W. 43RD ST., NEW YORK, NY

The Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will have its highly anticipated Broadway premiere this fall. With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and with music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment, and love.

SYNOPSIS:

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including Since U Been Gone‚ Roar, Baby One More Time, Larger Than Life‚ That’s The Way It Is, and Can't Stop the Feeling — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

BACK TO THE FUTURE, a musical, at the WINTER GARDEN THEATRE, 1634 BROADWAY (AT W. 50TH ST.), NEW YORK, NY

With book by Bob Gale and Music and Lyrics by alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, this new musical adventure based on the 1985 blockbuster and pop culture phenomenon is brought to the stage by the movie’s co-writers, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.

SYNOPSIS:

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 35 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE 15-MINUTE INTERMISSION

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a musical comedy at the BOOTH THEATRE 222 W. 45TH ST., NEW YORK, NY

The critically-lauded and wildly popular new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, with

book by David Lindsay-Abair, Music by Jeanine Tesori, and Lyrics by David Linsday-Abaire, has transferred to Broadway with the cast from the Atlantic Theater Company intact.

SYNOPSIS:

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, not to mention her first crush, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Based on the play of the same name.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 20 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

_____

And while SHUCKED, a musical comedy at the NEDERLANDER THEATRE 208 W. 41ST ST., NEW YORK, NY will have shut down by January, Anthony has chosen the equally engaging HARMONY at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street.

SYNOPSIS: Based on an unbelievable but true story, HARMONY tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of HARMONY.

RUNNING TIME: 2 HOURS AND 30 MINUTES, INCLUDING ONE INTERMISSION

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024