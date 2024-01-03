© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Remembering actress Anna May Wong on her birthday

Published January 3, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Scott Tong’s conversation with author Yunte Huang about Huang’s book “Daughter of the Dragon” from August 2023.

The book tells the story of Anna May Wong, a Chinese-American actress in the early 20th century who attained stardom but also was continually stereotyped throughout her career. Wong was born in Los Angeles on this day in 1905.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

