The 1A Movie Club talks favorite movies of 2023

Before we leave 2023 behind, we’re looking back on the movies it gave us.

We got blockbuster moments like Barbenheimer, a showdown between two very different but highly anticipated movies releasing in theaters on the same day.

Some well-known franchises returned without the same successlike “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1,” and “The Marvels.”

There were also moments of original content that might make you laugh like “Bottoms,” and ones that might make you cry like “The Holdovers” or “Past Lives.”

And the other historical moment: new contracts for the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild after historic months of striking. That pushed some other highly anticipated movies like “Dune: Part 2” and “Challengers” to 2024.

Before we look forward to them — we look back on 2023 with the 1A Movie Club.

