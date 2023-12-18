© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Festive economic optimism reigns ahead of the new year

Published December 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST

Hope abounds after a recent uptick in the economic fortunes of the U.S. as the end of 2023 nears. Inflation has been cooling and the Federal Reserve indicated it will likely ease up on interest rates in the new year. A recession was also avoided which many saw as a likely start to the year.

Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money” and CBS News Business Analyst, joins the show for one last round-up of 2023.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

