© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How pandemic relief funds impacted arts and entertainment

Published December 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST

Theatres, museums and concert venues were among the first to close because of COVID and the last to reopen. Arts and entertainment were also among the top industries to receive Paycheck Protection Program funds (hotels and restaurants received the most). A new study crunched the numbers for the arts and entertainment sector. One finding: the money’s gone, but the damage persists.

NPR’s Elizabeth Blair reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.