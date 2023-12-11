© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Non-profit amplifies voices in Gaza

Published December 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST
Palestinians check a house destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Palestinians check a house destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Fatima Shbair/AP)

The non-profit The Center for Peace Communications has been working hard to ensure that the voices of Gazans in Gaza continued to be amplified throughout the conflict that started on Oct. 7.

The organization, working in collaboration with The Free Press, has launched a project Voices from Gaza in which many locals can be heard expressing skepticism and criticism about Hamas and its role in the crisis.

The organization’s director Joseph Braude joins host Robin Young to share some of those voices, anonymous and edited for their safety, and more stories that they are hearing from within Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

