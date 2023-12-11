Mental health team responds to crises without police in Indianapolis

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

In Indianapolis, a new mental health team responds to mental health crises without law enforcement The new community response team is led by clinicians without police involvement. Advocates say this is a good step forward for safe interventions during mental health crises. However, there are concerns that the team currently responds to calls only in the downtown district and needs to be expanded.

WFYI’s Katrina Pross reports.

