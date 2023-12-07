© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Remembering television genius Norman Lear

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published December 7, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST

Norman Lear made us laugh. But what made him funny?  

He’s being remembered as a producer and screenwriter who used his sitcoms to tackle some of life’s most serious issues.

Lear died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 101.

He dominated the prime-time comedy in the ’70s. Lear was a pioneer and a historian. Hefound humor in tough spaces.He managed to make us laugh at ourselves and question who we are.

1A entertainment correspondent John Horn talks about how Lear’s prolific and progressive contribution to the small screen changed TV.

 

 

Rupert Allman