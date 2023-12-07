© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Lewiston, Maine, residents still processing trauma from mass shooting

Published December 7, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST

It’s been nearly six weeks since a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, left 18 people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Less than a week ago, several hundred people gathered downtown in an event that some see as a way to help process trauma and grief.

But Susan Sharon of Maine Public Radio found that other Lewiston residents are not ready to gather just yet.

