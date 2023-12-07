© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

After fire killed 30 horses, Tioga Downs tries to get back to business as usual

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published December 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST
A "Tioga Strong" wreath and flower tribute hang along a fence outside Tioga Downs Casino Resort.
Natalie Abruzzo
/
WSKG
A "Tioga Strong" wreath and flower tribute hang on a fence outside the Tioga Downs Casino Resort where a fire destroyed a barn and killed dozens of animals.

Thirty horses were killed and a barn destroyed in a fire last month at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort and racetrack in the town of Nichols.

New York State Police arrested Boyd Fenton of Athens, Pennsylvania in connection with the incident. He was charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief and assault. He will be arraigned in Tioga County Court on Friday.

The people who own, train and care for the horses at Tioga Downs are trying to get back to business as usual.

A Horse named Six-to-None and its Trainer, Vern head to the track at Tioga Downs for training exercises.
Natalie Abruzzo
/
WSKG
A horse named Six-to-None and its trainer, Vern, head to the track at Tioga Downs for training exercises.

Edgar Clarke, who goes by “Sparky”, is a horse owner and trainer.

On the morning of Nov. 9, Clarke and his wife Cheri headed to the Tioga Downs complex later than usual due to a scheduled offsite appointment.

When they arrived, Clarke said he saw a red light in the barn.

“And as we got closer she screamed, 'Fire!'” Clarke said. “And I said call 911. So she called 911. And we took off like crazy to get into the barn area to get... because I thought when I looked at the flame that was in the window, I thought it was just in my area.”

Clarke said he went into the barn and tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers.

“So, that's when I went in the barn and grabbed the first fire extinguisher and tried to put it out, which by that time it was... a waste of time anyway. But then I run into the next barn and try to grab that fire extinguisher and that's when I got second-degree burns on my face,” he explained. “Because I got behind the door and it was so black in there, I couldn't find my way out. But I felt along the door and the flames were just flying over my head.”

The fire burned his nose, eyes and ears.

Five trainers lost a total of 30 Standardbred, harness race horses in the fire. Their ages ranged from just under a year old to a 22-year-old retired race horse. There were also three barn cats that died in the fire—Dolly, Fluffy and Tioga—according to Clarke.

Clarke lost four horses of his own and two that belonged to a client. One of his horses was a yearling he purchased the day before the fire.

“I just got her home, put her in the stall and patted her on the head and said I'll see you in the morning and never seen [them] again.”

Clarke said that while the horses are a business, they are also considered family members while in their care.

Edgar Clarke's wife Cheri tends to Candell's leg. Candell the horse was gifted to them from a colleague in California.
1 of 12  — IMG_2766.JPG
Edgar Clarke's wife, Cheri tends to Candell's leg. Candell the horse was gifted to them from a colleague in California.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Given Up Dreaming is a new horse at the Edgar Clarke stables. It was gifted to the Clarks by a colleague in Florida.
2 of 12  — IMG_2762.JPG
Given Up Dreaming is a new horse at the Edgar Clarke stables. It was gifted to the Clarks by a colleague in Florida.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A new member of the Edgar Clarke stables, Candell the horse was gifted to the Clarkes from a colleague in California.
3 of 12  — IMG_2773.JPG
A new member of the Edgar Clarke stables, Candell the horse was gifted to the Clarkes from a colleague in California.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Violet, a member of the Gilmore stables greets people and patrols the barns.
4 of 12  — IMG_2751.JPG
Violet, a member of the Gilmore stables greets people and patrols the barns.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A view inside the barn where Edgar Clarke and Gilmore stables are located.
5 of 12  — IMG_2760.JPG
A view inside the barn where Edgar Clarke and Gilmore stables are located.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
The empty lot on the Tioga Downs gaming complex where a once stood. The barn was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 9.
6 of 12  — IMG_2748.JPG
The empty lot on the Tioga Downs gaming complex where a once stood. The barn was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 9.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
A makeshift memorial where 30 horses were buried after a fire destroyed the barn where they were housed on Nov. 9.
7 of 12  — IMG_2847.JPG
A makeshift memorial where 30 horses were buried after a fire destroyed the barn where they were housed on Nov. 9.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Horse trainer Mike "Bubba" Deters takes his horse, American Oversight, around the track at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.
8 of 12  — IMG_2804.JPG
Horse trainer Mike "Bubba" Deters takes his horse, American Oversight, around the track at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Horse trainer Mike "Bubba" Deters takes his horse, American Oversight, around the track at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.
9 of 12  — IMG_2806.JPG
Horse trainer, Mike "Bubba" Deters takes his horse, American Oversight around the track at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Blankets, bandages and leg wraps are some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country. They are organized and piled high in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
10 of 12  — IMG_2782.JPG
Blankets, bandages and leg wraps are some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country. They are organized and piled high in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Hoof picks and horse brushes are some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country. They are organized and piled high in buckets in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
11 of 12  — IMG_2788.JPG
Hoof picks and horse brushes are some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country. They are organized and piled high in buckets in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG
Randy Taft, president of the Southern Tier Harness Horsemen's Association shares some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country that are organized and piled high in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
12 of 12  — IMG_2779.JPG
Randy Taft, president of the Southern Tier Harness Horsemen's Association shares some of the equipment and supplies donated from around the country that are organized and piled high in a barn at Tioga Downs awaiting distribution to the people affected by the fire on Nov. 9.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG

On a cold, snowy day last week, some trainers were out at Tioga Downs on the track exercising the horses.

Training slows in the winter months because the racing season is from May through September. Since the fire on Nov. 9, trainers are slowly returning.

There has been an outpouring of support from people across the country since the fire. Equipment, money and even horses are part of the donations.

Randy Taft is the president of the Southern Tier Harness Horseman's Association. It is a member organization that offers trainers and owners at Tioga Downs access to the stables, equipment, health care and retirement opportunities. Taft said donations to the trainers and owners currently totals $700,000.

“Their livelihoods stopped immediately until they rebuild," Taft said. "The bills keep coming... the car [payment] still due. The rent or the mortgage is still due, insurance, all that kind of stuff. Llife keeps going, you have no money coming in. So, at least we have some money to get them that they can bridge the gap till they're up and running again.”

Taft said some money and equipment has already been distributed. And the loss caused by the fire is estimated between $1-2 million.

Clarke said that receiving horses from friends in the industry has made a big difference in his recovery and return to the racetrack.

“I wasn't prepared for this right now because I just, I didn't want to go to the track and I'm not even sure if I want... to keep doing this," Clarke said. "But maybe it's the best thing that they did send me some horses because now I have a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

According to Taft, at the height of racing season there can be up to 300 horses at the complex and up to 20 horses on the track at once. During the off-season, there may be 40 horses housed at the stables and a handful of them on the tracks during the day for exercise.

Taft said to improve safety, the complex is looking into better fire retardant and sprinkler systems.

An official at Tioga Downs said the gaming complex will install Wi-Fi out by the barns for individual security systems and monitoring going forward. There is no time frame yet for the installation.

Construction on a new barn will begin in the spring.

There are plans to have a monument to the horses built on the property before the start of the 2024 racing season. It will be built in the space where the horses are buried—adjacent to the barn that burned down. It will include a bench and reflection area along with signage displaying the names and ages of the horses who died on Nov. 9.

Currently, there is a makeshift memorial in the space.
Natalie Abruzzo
See stories by Natalie Abruzzo