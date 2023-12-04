© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court hears case about future of opioid settlement

Published December 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST

The Supreme Court hears a case on Monday about the multi-billion dollar bankruptcy settlement reached with Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis. The company agreed to pay around $6 billion to victims and state and local governments, but the deal also shields the Sackler family from future liability.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Aneri Pattani, senior correspondent for KFF Health News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.