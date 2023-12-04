Club Marcella indefinitely shut down after fourth shooting this year

The Buffalo Police Department indefinitely shut down Club Marcella Sunday evening after one person was shot inside of the club’s bathrooms early Sunday morning, Buffalo city officials say.

The shooting is the fourth to occur in or around the Michigan Avenue club since the start of the year. Those four shootings — including January’s shooting of a security guard in a nearby parking lot, February’s fatal triple shooting inside the club and October’s drive-by shooting — have injured seven people and killed 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Leon Jr.

The victim in Sunday’s shooting, a 30-year-old Buffalo man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC. He was listed as being in stable condition.

“I have deemed that the immediate closure of Club Marcella is necessary to promote and secure the preservation of peace and good order,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia wrote in a police order duct-taped to the club’s entrance. “I am hereby directing you to immediately close, and keep closed, Club Marcella, for so long as I deem necessary, in order to preserve peace and good order.”

Buffalo Police have responded to 45 service calls from Club Marcella this year, according to the police order. That includes 14 assault calls and eight threats.

“I am beyond disappointed and alarmed by the news of another shooting at Club Marcella,” Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, whose district includes the club, said in a statement Sunday. “I support the Police Commissioner’s decision for an immediate closure prioritizing the safety of everyone in the surrounding area amidst ongoing safety and security concerns.”

Joseph Guagliardo, the owner of the club, did not immediately respond to a phone call from WBFO on Monday morning.

The alleged gunman in February’s fatal shooting, 20-year-old Sharief McBroom, as well as the 17-year-old who allegedly got the gun into the club, were arrested and charged in the months after the incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Club Marcella responded to that incident by temporarily closing early on Fridays and Saturdays and by refusing entry to 18- to 20-year-olds, who are normally allowed in.

Club Marcella had operated for nearly three decades as an LGBTQ bar on Pearl Street in Buffalo’s Theater District. The club moved to its new location on Michigan Avenue in 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate Sunday’s shooting. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.