Attica Correctional Facility in lockdown after recent violence

The Attica Correctional Facility is in lockdown, state officials said, after some staff were assaulted this week, including a correction officer who was stabbed numerous times and another who suffered serious injuries to his face.

According to the social media pages for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the facility was locked down due to several acts of violence.

Officials said that the violence began with incidents among inmates.

Acting Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III ordered the facility to be locked down and undergo a full search. That search is ongoing and is expected to take several days.

A statement released this week said that state corrections officials are working with State Police and local law enforcement and will pursue prosecution in this week’s incidents.