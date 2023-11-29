© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Exceptions to strict abortion bans are rare. Religious lobbyists are largely responsible

Published November 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST
Attendees wave placards during a rally to protest the one-year anniversary of Colorado's abortion law, the Reproductive Health Equity Act. (David Zalubowski/AP)
Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court is hearing a case challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The plaintiffs are women who were denied abortions despite dangerous pregnancy complications, and now they want the state to clarify what medical exceptions are allowed.

It’s not just happening in Texas. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, lawmakers in at least a dozen states have debated exceptions to strict abortion bans. Very few of those exceptions have been granted, however, and a new investigation reveals one reason why: successful lobbying by anti-abortion religious activists.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kavitha Surana, who reported the story for ProPublica.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.