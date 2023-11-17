© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Black AF History' centers Black history in the story of America

Published November 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST
"Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America" by Michael Harriot. (Courtesy)
"Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America" by Michael Harriot. (Courtesy)

In the new book “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America,” author and political commentator Michael Harriot re-tells the story of America from the perspective and experiences of Black people — casting well-known historical narratives in an entirely new light.

Harriot spoke about the book with Celeste Headlee.

Excerpt: ‘Black AF History’

By Michael Harriot

From “Black AF History” by Michael Harriot. Copyright © 2023 by Michael Harriot. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

