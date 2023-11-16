© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Hip-Hop mogul Sean Combs accused of trafficking, sexual assault and abuse in lawsuit

By Andrew Limbong
Published November 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST
According to a new federal lawsuit, Sean Combs is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking his former partner Cassandra Ventura.
Gareth Cattermole
/
Getty Images
According to a new federal lawsuit, Sean Combs is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking his former partner Cassandra Ventura.

The singer Cassie has accused hip-hop mogul Sean Combs of rape, trafficking, assault, and more. Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday, alleging a history of coercion and abuse that went on for more than a decade.

According to the lawsuit, the two met when Ventura was 19 years old and Combs was 37 years old. By 2006, Ventura signed a record deal with Combs' label Bad Boy Records. Combs then entrenched himself into Ventura's life, gaining control of all aspects of her life while plying her with drugs and alcohol.

The relationship soon turned violent. After finding out Ventura spoke with another music manager at a party, Combs allegedly kicked her in the face repeatedly. Combs' own security staff tried to stop him but was unable. According to the lawsuit, Combs then began forcing Ventura to perform sex acts with men he hired while he filmed.

In one particularly egregious example of the control Combs exerted, he allegedly became enraged after finding emails between Ventura and the rapper Kid Cudi. From the lawsuit:

"In February 2012, during Paris Fashion Week, Mr. Combs told Ms. Ventura that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi's car, and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi's car exploded in his driveway."

NPR has reached out to Combs' representatives for comment.

Combs is one of the biggest figures in popular music. His label, Bad Boy Records, has been home to some of the most foundational acts in hip-hop: the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, and more. Last year he was given a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. In accepting the honor, he said "I really really have to give a sincere thank you to everyone who lifted me up in prayer."

In the lawsuit filed, Ventura thanked the passage of New York's Adult Survivor's Act as well as California's Sexual Abuse Accountability and Cover-Up Act for being able to "confront her abuser, and to hold him and those who enabled his abuse accountable for their actions."

Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
