Israel claims there's a Hamas military compound underneath a hospital in Gaza: What we know

Published November 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST
Israeli tanks manoeuvre near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
The situation in Gaza is dire, with patients dying in hospitals that don’t have electricity or the medical supplies to treat them. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants are fighting around the hospitals, stranding wounded patients and caregivers. Israel claims it uncovered a Hamas military compound underneath the Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, forcing the hospital to evacuate over the weekend. Details from the military, including video, couldn’t be independently confirmed.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Greg Myre, who is reporting in Tel Aviv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

