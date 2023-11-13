© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beyond turkey: How to start a conversation with children about Thanksgiving

Published November 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST

Click here for the original audio.

A Native American children’s book author who often goes to schools to talk about gratitude has advice about how parents can reframe the story of Thanksgiving for their young children.

We revisit a conversation Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes had last year with Traci Sorell, author of “We are Grateful: Otsaliheliga.”

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.