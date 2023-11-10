Aid relief organizations report trouble getting in to Gaza

The United Nations reports the amount of aid getting into Gaza is wholly inadequate. Dozens of truckloads of aid have been getting into Gaza each day when there should be hundreds of truckloads each day being brought in.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Michael Capponi, president and founder of the Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit, nonpartisan aid organization that has truckloads of aid at the Rafah crossing but has yet to get anything in.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.