SAG-AFTRA secures key AI agreement in contract with Hollywood studios

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, and Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract. It sees large wage increases, but also features language about the use of artificial intelligence in the industry, something that had caused a lot of concern for those on the picket line.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi for his thoughts.

