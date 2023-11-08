Voting results for notable races in surrounding counties

Preliminary voting results have been announced for counties around Western New York.

In Orleans County, Barre Town Supervisor incumbent Sean Pogue has 293 votes, just one more than Scott Burnside, and there are two write-ins.

The 339 votes for Kirk Mathes leads the race for one of Barre’s two council member spots, while Margaret Swan has 315, and Kerri Richardson, 299.

Darlene Rich has 616 votes for Shelby Town Clerk, enough for a 170-vote lead over Christine Pask.

Dale Pask has 559 votes for the town’s superintendent of highways, 74 more than William Wolter.

In Niagara County, Carla Speranza has a slim 19-vote lead over William Collins in the race for District 12 County Legislator.

For Lockport Town Justice, Alice Patterson’s 924 votes trail the 2,068 of Bradley Marble. Her brother, Paul Patterson, also has about 900 votes, with 920 for town council. It’s enough to stay close to Barbara McGaffin’s 972 votes, but about 1,000 fewer than Thomas Keough, with 1,960, and Paul Siejak, with 1,982.

In Wyoming County, Brian Kehl took nearly two-thirds of the votes for Attica Town Supervisor, with just over 307, over James Miller with 181.

Stanley Klein captured 240 votes for Castile Town Supervisor. But 135 votes were cast as write-ins, with at least a portion going toward incumbent Joseph Gozelski, who did not win the Republican endorsement.

Eric Smith took a slight majority for Pike Town Supervisor, with 94, while Daniel Conklin received 86 votes, and Tammy Ryan, five votes.

