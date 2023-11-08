© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Election Coverage

How Democrat Andy Beshear won re-election as governor in deep-red Kentucky

Published November 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won re-election on Tuesday in another major election victory for Democrats. Beshear defeated Republican challenger and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in what was regarded by many as a close race.

Host Scott Tong breaks down the result with Ryland Barton, the managing editor of Kentucky Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

