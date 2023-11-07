County reports 18% voter turnout through 2 p.m.

Early polling numbers from Tuesday are in, and absentee votes are up significantly from last year.

Erie County reported around 18% voter turnout in the early portion of Tuesday voting, with 73,580 visiting the polls through 2 p.m.

There are about 36,000 absentee votes this year, compared to about 26,000 last year.

Erie County Board of Elections Director of Communications Derek Murphy says he’s trying not to read too much into the early numbers so far.

“I don't think we had expectations, because we’re still in just the fourth year of early voting, and the comparisons -- as they say -- from one race to another are a little dicey,” he said.

We will have voting updates for you throughout the night, so stick with WBFO for more.