Town council races among most notable in Genesee County

There are a handful of contested races in Genesee County, with about 10 contested races, and five of those for town council spots in various communities.

“Byron may be one of the busiest towns with contested races for supervisor and council,” Batavia Daily News Managing Editor Ben Beagle said.

Other town council races include Alexander, Darien, Pembroke and Stafford, with Pembroke a spot to pay attention to given the town’s recent development.

Stay with Buffalo-Toronto Public Media for voting updates throughout the election process.