© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Haudenosaunee flag was raised in Buffalo for the first time

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angela Caico
Published November 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST
A purple flag with the Haudenosaunee symbol waving in the wind. Buffalo City Hall is in the background
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
The Haudenosaunee flag was raised in Buffalo, signifying the start of Native American Heritage Month

Niagara Square is the site of many flag-raising ceremonies each year, and on Friday, for the first time, the Haudenosaunee flag was raised, signifying the start of Native American Heritage Month. The event was organized by Samantha Nephew, a Buffalo native who is Seneca and Deer Clan.

Samantha Nephew on the Haudenosaunee flag raising.mp3
Samantha Nephew in a tan jacket smiles as she speaks into a microphone with the WBFO NPR logo.

“I come out for the Pride flag raising, I come out for the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Heritage Month, and last year it was actually the first time that I looked up at the flags and I went 'Well why don’t we have one?'," said Nephew. "I’m such a proud member of the Seneca community. So often these things happen in Gowanda, Salamanca, and you know, it’s a little bit of a trek if you’re not used to it. So, I thought it would be really important to bring this stuff to Buffalo, and this was kind of the first step, so I was really excited to do that.”

Dancers in Niagara Square dressed in Native clothing dance to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in Buffalo.
Angela Caico | WBFO News
Dancers in Niagara Square dance to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in Buffalo.

Among the speakers today was New York State Senator Sean Ryan, who says that although the relationship between the state and the nation hasn’t always been agreeable, there is no Western New York without the Haudenosaunee. Nephew plans to make the flag raising an annual event and hopes to see it become a Buffalo tradition.
Angela Caico
See stories by Angela Caico