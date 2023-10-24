© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A new toy certification is embracing mental and social health

Published October 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT

A new toy certification that embraces mental, emotional and social health is resonating with a growing number of toy makers. It’s called MESH, and is being used as a designation for toys that teach kids conflict resolution, problem-solving and adjusting to change, among other skills.

Host Robin Young checks in with Dr. Deborah Gilboa and Rachele Harmuth, the head of the ThinkFun division at Ravensburger Toys. The two formed a MESH task force earlier this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

