Gen. David Patraeus on a possible Israeli invasion of Gaza

Published October 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

As Israel prepares its forces for a ground incursion into Gaza, Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to Gen. David Petraeus, former CIA director and commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Petraeus discusses the complexities of the terrain, the lack of an exit strategy and the expansion of the conflict to other Middle Eastern countries.

His new book, “Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine,” was co-written with Andrew Roberts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.